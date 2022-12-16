Green (quadriceps), who is out Friday against the 76ers, is expected to be back for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Green's bruised quad will likely be just a one-game issue. In his absence Friday, more minutes should be available for Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb and James Wiseman.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Tough night Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Good to go against Indiana•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: In starting five Tuesday•