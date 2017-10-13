Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Friday vs. Kings

Green is dealing with a back strain and will not play during Friday's preseason finale against the Kings.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, though the Warriors are likely just going to play it safe with Green considering he's one of the main cogs in their machine. That said, until further word emerges, he should be considered questionable for the regular season opener Tuesday against the Rockets.

