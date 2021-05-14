Green (finger) is out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green, Stephen Curry (lower body) and Andrew Wiggins (knee) will all be sidelined for the Warriors, who will be extremely shorthanded for the second-to-last regular-season game of the season. There should be plenty of extra minutes in the frontcourt for the likes of Juan Toscano-Anderson, Alen Smailagic, Eric Paschall and Jordan Bell.