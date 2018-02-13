Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Monday, expected back Wednesday
Green (finger), who's already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, is expected back ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
According to coach Steve Kerr, Green's finger injury isn't anything serious, so he expects to have his starting power forward back in the lineup prior to Wednesday's contest. Of course, the Warriors could opt to rest the big man with the All-Star break arriving at the end of the week, so it'll still be a situation to monitor over the next few days. In Green's absence Monday, Omri Casspi will draw the start, while Kevon Looney is a candidate to see increased run off the bench.
