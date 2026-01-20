Head coach Steve Kerr said that Green (ankle), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat, is expected to play in Tuesday's matchup versus the Raptors, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Green was initially listed as probable for Monday's tilt but was ultimately ruled out. He has been dealing with a sprained right ankle of late, though he's expected to play in the second leg of Golden State's back-to-back set. With the veteran big man unavailable Monday, Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Horford are candidates for increased playing time.