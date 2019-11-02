Warriors' Draymond Green: Out 'next few games'

Green (finger) will be sidelined over the "next few games", Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

While Green's absence won't be long term, there's not much of a reason to rush him back onto the court given how poorly the Warriors have played. Eric Paschall is getting the start for Green on Saturday, and it seems likely that will be the case until the former All-Star returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories