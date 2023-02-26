Green (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Green will miss a second straight game due to a right knee contusion. Andrew Wiggins (personal) also remains away from the team, so Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga figure to remain in the starting lineup. Green's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Downgraded to out•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to suit up against Houston•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Bounces back with 15 points•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays season-low 24 minutes•