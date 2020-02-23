Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Sunday
Green has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans with a right pelvic contusion, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green put up four points, four rebounds and seven assists in only 18 minutes during Thursday's loss to Houston, when he appears to have picked up the injury. Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall and Juan Toscano-Anderson could all see increased run Sunday, especially with Marquese Chriss (calf) questionable.
