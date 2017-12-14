Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Thursday vs. Mavericks
Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Green was given a doubtful designation coming into Thursday as he continues to deal with a sore shoulder, so this latest update isn't anything surprising. He'll take the night off against a weak Dallas squad, with his next opportunity to play coming on Monday against the Lakers. With Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) also out, Jordan Bell and Omri Casspi are the favorites to start in the frontcourt once again. Both players should see extended minutes because of it and are intriguing value plays for Thursday's DFS slate, while David West is also a candidate to pick up some extra run off the bench.
