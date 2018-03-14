Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Wednesday with sore shoulder
Green is dealing with right shoulder soreness and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
The fact that Green's injury is simply being labeled as soreness likely indicates it's nothing overly serious, though there's no reason for the Warriors to risk his health further by attempting to have him play through it. With Steph Curry (ankle) also out, as well as Klay Thompson (thumb) listed as questionable, the Warriors could be without some key contributors. In the frontcourt specifically, Green's absence should pave the way for more minutes for the likes of Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney. Kevin Durant will also likely see added usage as the main option offensively.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Underwhelms in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Thursday's comeback•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Hands out nine assists in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Collects double-double in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable with shoulder soreness Saturday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...