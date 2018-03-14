Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Wednesday with sore shoulder

Green is dealing with right shoulder soreness and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

The fact that Green's injury is simply being labeled as soreness likely indicates it's nothing overly serious, though there's no reason for the Warriors to risk his health further by attempting to have him play through it. With Steph Curry (ankle) also out, as well as Klay Thompson (thumb) listed as questionable, the Warriors could be without some key contributors. In the frontcourt specifically, Green's absence should pave the way for more minutes for the likes of Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney. Kevin Durant will also likely see added usage as the main option offensively.