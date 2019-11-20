Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Wednesday
Green (heel) will not play Wednesday against the Mavs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green is apparently battling soreness in his right heel, but it's not considered serious, as he was on the floor going through his regular pregame routine. Nonetheless, the Warriors will be without yet another regular Wednesday night as they face another uphill battle against one of the better teams in the West thus far.
