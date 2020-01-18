Warriors' Draymond Green: Out with finger sprain
Green won't play Saturday against Orlando due to a sprained left finger.
Green appears to have suffered the injury during Thursday's matchup, and it'll cost him at least one matchup. Eric Paschall and Omari Spellman are the favorites to start in his place.
