Warriors' Draymond Green: Out with illness Sunday
Green has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jazz due to an illness, Warriors play-by-play announcer Tim Roye reports.
Green missed Friday's matchup with the Hawks due to a pelvic contusion, but was expected to return to the court Sunday after being given a probable designation. However, he's since come down with a case of the flu and is not feeling well enough to take court against the Jazz. Green joins Steph Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson on the sidelines, so the Warriors will be without all four All-Stars. The entire active roster should see an uptick in minutes, though Jordan Bell appears to be the favorite to pick up another start at power forward in Green's place.
