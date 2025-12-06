Warriors' Draymond Green: Participates at shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (foot) participated in Saturday's shootaround, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Green is still being listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Cleveland, but his participation in shootaround is an encouraging development after he was seen leaving the 76ers' arena in a walking boot following Thursday's loss. Green will likely be a game-time call Saturday night, so managers will need to check back closer to tip-off for official word on his status.
