Green (foot) participated in Saturday's shootaround, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Green is still being listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Cleveland, but his participation in shootaround is an encouraging development after he was seen leaving the 76ers' arena in a walking boot following Thursday's loss. The veteran big man will likely be a game-time call Saturday night, so managers will need to check back closer to tipoff for official word on his status.