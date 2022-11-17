Green provided nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-119 loss to the Suns.

Green hit all of his shots in the loss, adding a number of peripheral contributions, as is par for the course. Despite averaging just 8.0 points per game, Green is still putting up top-110 value, basically, in line with where he was being drafted. He certainly has the upside to move into the top 100 at some point, a range his managers would love to see him reach.