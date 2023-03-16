Green was assessed his 16th technical foul of the season in Wednesday's 134-126 loss to the Clippers, triggering an automatic one-game suspension unless the NBA rescinds the technical, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. He finished the contest with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Green was assessed the technical with 40.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for throwing the basketball at the head of the Clippers' Russell Westbrook, which prompted a retaliatory flagrant foul from Marcus Morris during the Warriors' ensuing possession. Morris was ejected from the contest for hitting Green in the face, and while Green stayed in the game, he looks like he'll now have to miss Friday's game in Atlanta unless the NBA looks favorably on his situation when his technical foul is reviewed. Though Green expressed optimism after the game that his technical would be rescinded, his track record doesn't inspire much confidence that the league office will grant him any leniency.