Green was assessed his 16th technical foul of the season in Wednesday's game against the Clippers and will face a one-game suspension unless the foul is rescinded, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Green surpassed the league's regular season technical limit Wednesday and will face a one-game suspension. Although the foul could be redacted, Green is likely to be suspended for Friday's game against the Hawks. For the remainder of the regular season, Green will receive an additional single-game suspension for every second technical foul he commits, a situation worth monitoring for managers approaching the fantasy playoffs.