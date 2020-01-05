Warriors' Draymond Green: Picks up ankle injury
Green didn't practice Sunday due to an ankle injury and is questionable for Monday's game at Sacramento, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Geen apparently picked up the ankle injury before being ejected during the third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Pistons. Coach Steve Kerr indicated after the game the veteran forward looked "tired" and may receive some rest, so the ankle issue could prompt him to sit out a game or two.
