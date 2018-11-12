Warriors' Draymond Green: Plans to play Monday
Green (toe) plans to return Monday against the Clippers, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.
Green has been battling toe and foot issues, which have kept him out of the Warriors' previous two games against Milwaukee and Brooklyn. Following shootaround Monday, the expectation is that Green will make his return to action against the Clippers, which will likely send Jonas Jerebko, who started Saturday's game, back to the bench.
