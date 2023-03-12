Green said after Saturday's 125-116 win over the Bucks that he "100 percent" expects to play Monday against the Suns after suffering a sprained right ankle against Milwaukee, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green limped to the locker room midway through the third quarter after getting tangled with the Bucks' Jrue Holiday, but he checked back into the contest with 38.7 seconds remaining in the period. The 33-year-old big man ended up playing 36 minutes during the win, finishing with five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds and nine assists. Though Green acknowledged after the game that he expects the ankle to be sore Sunday, he noted that he's in no position to take games off while the 35-33 Warriors -- who currently sit one game ahead of the Timberwolves for seventh place in the Western Conference standings -- aim to avoid a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Consider him probable for Monday's game until the Warriors release an official injury report for the contest.