Green (ankle) will play and start Friday's game against the Magic, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, following a one-game absence due to right ankle soreness, Green will be back in the lineup Friday. Across his past five appearances, he has averaged 6.6 points, 11.2 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.4 minutes.