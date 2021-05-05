Green (hip) will play Tuesday against the Pelicans.
As expected, the veteran will take the court despite a bruised right hip. Over the past five games, he's averaged 7.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable with bruised hip•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts fifth triple-double in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Playing vs. Houston•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable•