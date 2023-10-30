Green registered four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 victory over Houston.

Green looked relatively solid considering he missed the opening two games of the season, but it's clear that he's still getting his legs under him. It will be interesting to see how the Warriors handle his minutes Monday against the Pelicans for the second leg of the back-to-back.