Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays 21 minutes in return

Green (knee) returned to the lineup in the Warriors' 119-105 preseason loss to the Lakers on Friday and posted one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes.

Although he wasn't exactly productive on the offensive end, the most important aspect of Green's return to the floor was that he was able to log 21 minutes. The veteran forward hadn't played since Sept. 29 against the Timberwolves while battling knee soreness, but his performance Friday seems to indicate he's ready to open the regular season next Tuesday against the Thunder in his customary role on the starting five.