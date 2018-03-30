Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays 28 minutes in return
Green had 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Bucks.
Green returned from a three-game absence, chipping in across the board in the loss. The Warriors lost their third consecutive home game, something that would have been unthinkable only a few weeks ago. Owners might have been hoping for more out of Green with the Warriors so banged up, but have to just be happy he was able to get out there. The team travels to Sacramento on Sunday in what could be a closer game than expected.
