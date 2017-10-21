Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays 35 minutes in win over New Orleans

Green played 35 minutes and finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3PT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Green tweaked his knee on opening night against the Rockets, but the issue did not appear to bother him Friday, and his workload was not limited. Through two games, Green has notched a team-high 22 assists compared to only six turnovers.