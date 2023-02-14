Green amassed four points (2-3 FG), six assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over Washington.

Green played a season-low 24 minutes during Monday's win. He picked up his 15th technical right before halftime, which means his next one will result in a one-game suspension, and finished the contest with four fouls, so his reduced playing time can likely be attributed to foul trouble. On the season (51 games), the defensive-minded forward is averaging 8.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 31.6 minutes per game. His lack of scoring certainly limits his overall fantasy potential, but his production in the peripheral statistics plus his strong field-goal percentage (51.4) makes him a solid play in category leagues.