Green logged 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime loss to the Raptors.

The 21 points were a season high for the veteran big, and snapped a four-game stretch in which he failed to even score in double digits. Green has had trouble staying on the court in December, missing three games and most of a fourth with a foot injury before getting ejected from a Dec. 20 win over the Suns, but he's been productive when able to handle his usual workload. Over the last 10 games in which he's been able to play at least 25 minutes dating back to Nov. 16, Green is averaging 10.7 points, 7.1 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.