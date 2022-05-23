Green totaled 10 points (5-10 FG), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 win over Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Green continues to post well-rounded stat lines as the Warriors now find themselves just one win away from returning to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. The veteran remains a virtual non-factor as a jumpshooter, but he's still one of the league's best defenders and most versatile playmakers. Entering Sunday, Green was averaging 7.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks for the postseason.