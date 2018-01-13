Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts all-around game Friday

Green registered 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 108-94 victory over the Bucks.

Green flirted with a triple-double Friday night, playing with his normal enthusiasm and energy against an up-and-coming Bucks roster. He was not the most efficient, but he found his way to the rim numerous times and fought hard on the boards to earn his eighth double-double on the season. Usually he either has double-digit points or rebounds on a given a night, but Friday night displayed his ability to put his whole style of play together and contribute in a large way to help the Warriors win a hard-fought game.