Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts double-double in win

Green had 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Rockets.

Green reached the 20-point plateau for the first time this season, but he hasn't been much of a scoring threat this season and that's not likely to change. This game could've been an anomaly, although the veteran power forward should continue to have decent upside thanks to his ability to fill the stat sheet with ease.