Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts double-double

Green had 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 105-100 defeat against the Celtics.

Green only has two double-doubles this season and while he has a knack for filling the stat sheet on any given night, he hasn't been able to stand out in any particular category. Up next he will lead the Warriors Sunday on the road at New Orleans.