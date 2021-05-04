Green registered 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

The 31-year-old kept up his across-the-board stellar pace, averaging 10.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks over his last three games. Green has been a top-25 fantasy player over the past week and he'll look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday on the road against the Pelicans.