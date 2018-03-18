Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts season-high scoring total in win
Green finished with 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 win over the Suns.
Green's usage was unsurprisingly through the roof again with his Stephen Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (ankle) and Kevin Durant (ribs) all out of action, and he was able to generate a season-best scoring total during what was a furious Warriors rally from a large first-half deficit. The sixth-year forward has averaged 17.0 shot attempts over the first two games without his star teammates, while also keeping his typically stellar contributions elsewhere up to usual standards. With the trio's absences all projected to extend for several more games at a minimum, Green should once again serve as a focal point against the Spurs on Monday night.
