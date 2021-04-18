Green went for five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal in Saturday's loss to the Celtics.

Per usual, Green didn't provide much in the scoring column, but he handed out double-digit assists for the second time in three games while providing his usual, stellar defensive production. Over the last six games, Green is up to 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.