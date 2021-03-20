Green had two points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in Friday's win over Memphis.

It was yet another unique line for Green, who did not make a single field goal, yet still finished as a game-high plus-24 in 34 minutes of action. Green has racked up 23 rebounds and 23 assists over his last two games alone, and he's posting 8.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 block per game since the break.