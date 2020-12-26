Green (foot) practiced Saturday and could play Sunday against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Green has missed the first two games of the season due to a foot injury, but it's a good sign that he was able to practice Saturday. According to Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News, coach Steve Kerr said the 30-year-old is considered questionable for Sunday's contest.
