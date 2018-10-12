Warriors' Draymond Green: Practices without issue Thursday

Green (knee) managed to participate in Thursday's practice and is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Green took the court for practice Thursday with the hope of playing in Golden State's preseason finale. Coach Steve Kerr stated that when Green returns to action, he'll be on a minutes restriction, per Letourneau.

