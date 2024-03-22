Green is probable for Friday's game against the Pacers with lower back soreness.

Green is a little banged up and has been for a while, but it sounds like he will continue to power through. He's coming off a strong showing against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, as he finished with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes.