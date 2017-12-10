Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Monday
Green (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
After sitting out one game because of a shoulder injury, Green was back in the lineup Friday, posting two points, six rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and six blocks across 38 minutes. The hefty workload was particularly encouraging and Green showed no signs of any lingering discomfort. He's been placed on the injury report heading into Monday's contest as a precautionary measure, and if all goes as planned, Green should play and start as usual. Look for another update following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
