Green (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Green missed the past three games for the Warriors, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's game. With Green expected back, guys like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Lindy Waters could offer less upside in fantasy formats.
