Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Sunday
Green is probable for Sunday's matchup with the Jazz due to a pelvic contusion.
Should he be cleared to play, Green would likely see a heavy workload with Stephen Curry (knee), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (thumb) all already ruled out. Look for more updates to come after Sunday morning shootaround or just before tip. If Green sees his minutes monitored for the contest, expect David West and Kevon Looney to potentially see more action.
