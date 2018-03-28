Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Thursday
Green (illness) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Green missed the last three games with an illness, but after roughly a week off, has made a full recovery. As long as he feels fine following Thursday's morning shootaround, look for Green to slot back in to his starting power forward role. Along with Green, Kevin Durant (rib) is expected to return, so the Warriors will be getting some much-needed fire power back with Steph Curry (knee) and Klay Thompson (thumb) still out. Green's return should mean less minutes for guys like Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell.
