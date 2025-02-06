Green (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
In his second game since returning from a calf injury, Green logged 34 minutes against the Jazz on Wednesday with seven points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. His calf must've responded well, especially if the Warriors are planning on him playing the second leg of this back-to-back set.
