Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Thursday
Green recently had some dental work performed, but is listed as probable for Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks.
Green took a shot to the mouth during Tuesday's game against the Thunder and subsequently had to have some minor dental work done. It doesn't sound like it will impact his availability for Thursday, so as long as there aren't any unforeseen setbacks during warmups, he should be in the starting lineup as usual. With Kevin Durant (hand) questionable, Green could potentially see increased usage in the frontcourt.
