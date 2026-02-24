Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Green was a late scratch from Sunday's contest due to a lower-back injury, but he's on track to return from a one-game absence. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Wednesday.
