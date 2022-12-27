Green has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to right foot soreness.

Green is a late addition on the injury report for the Warriors, but the probable tag suggests he's likely to see action, especially considering Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) remain out. Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game this season.