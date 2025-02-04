Green (calf) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup against Utah.

Green is expected to suit up Wednesday after returning from a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain in Monday's win over Orlando. The veteran big man posted four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during his return. If things take a turn for the worse and Green is sidelined Wednesday, Moses Moody (back) and Gui Santos could see a bump in minutes.