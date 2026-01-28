This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Wednesday
Green (back) is probable for Wednesday's game in Utah.
Green sat out Monday's loss to Minnesota with that game coming as the second in a back-to-back set, but he should be back in action Wednesday night with his usual minutes. Green's return will likely result in Gui Santos or Quinten Post heading back to the second unit.